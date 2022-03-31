Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kim's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.