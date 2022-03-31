Shawn Stefani shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Shawn Stefani hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Stefani hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.

Stefani got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Stefani had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.