Seung-Yul Noh rebounds from poor front in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Noh finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 first, Seung-Yul Noh went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Noh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Noh's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Noh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.