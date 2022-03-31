Seth Reeves putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Valero Texas Open

Seth Reeves hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Seth Reeves had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Reeves chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.