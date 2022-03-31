Scott Stallings shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his second stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stallings's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.