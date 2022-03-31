Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gutschewski hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gutschewski hit an approach shot from 133 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gutschewski's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Gutschewski chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.