Samuel Saunders putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Samuel Saunders hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Saunders finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Samuel Saunders hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Samuel Saunders to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Saunders hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 eighth. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.