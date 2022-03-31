Sam Ryder shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 38 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ryder's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 3 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 5 over for the round.