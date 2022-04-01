Sahith Theegala shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Theegala's his approach went 53 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Theegala's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.