  • Ryan Palmer shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer's fairway bunker approach and birdie at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.