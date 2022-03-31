Ryan Palmer shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Palmer's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Palmer's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.