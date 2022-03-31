Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Brehm got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Brehm's his second shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Brehm took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fifth shot onto the green and one putted for double bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Brehm's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Brehm hit his 113 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Brehm's 86 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.