Russell Knox delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the Valero Texas Open

Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Knox finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Knox had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Knox's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 7 under for the round.