Rory McIlroy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy's tee shot went 248 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.