Roger Sloan shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Roger Sloan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Sloan had a fantastic chip-in on the 241-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.