Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.