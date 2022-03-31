Robert MacIntyre shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Robert MacIntyre hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, MacIntyre had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, MacIntyre's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, MacIntyre chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, MacIntyre hit an approach shot from 161 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.