Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler hit his tee shot 277 yards to the native area on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Fowler to even for the round.