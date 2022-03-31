Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Werenski's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Werenski chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.