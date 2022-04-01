Richard Bland shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Richard Bland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bland finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Bland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

Bland got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bland to even-par for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Bland hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Bland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 241-yard par-3 green 13th, Bland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bland's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 2 under for the round.