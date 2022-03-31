Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Rasmus Hojgaard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Hojgaard had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Hojgaard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hojgaard's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Hojgaard at 6 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hojgaard to 7 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hojgaard at 8 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hojgaard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hojgaard to 6 under for the round.