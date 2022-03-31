Peter Uihlein shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Peter Uihlein hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

Uihlein hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.