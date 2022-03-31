  • Peter Uihlein shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Peter Uihlein makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

