Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Peter Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's his second shot went 16 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.