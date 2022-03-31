Paul Barjon shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Paul Barjon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Barjon's tee shot went 320 yards to the native area, his third shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Barjon's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Barjon had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barjon hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.