Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kizzire's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kizzire to 1 under for the round.