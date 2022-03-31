Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Rodgers had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.