Pat Perez shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Pat Perez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Perez hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Perez took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Perez's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Perez's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.