Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Watney got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Watney's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Watney's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Watney's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.