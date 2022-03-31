Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.