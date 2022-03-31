Nick Hardy shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Nick Hardy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hardy tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 1 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Hardy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Hardy's tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hardy's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 over for the round.