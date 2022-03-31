Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lashley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Lashley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.