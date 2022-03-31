Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Pereira hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

Pereira hit his tee shot 241 yards to the native area on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.