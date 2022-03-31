Min Woo Lee shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Min Woo Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 18th, Lee's tee shot went 323 yards to the native area, his second shot went 238 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.