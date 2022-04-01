  • Michael Gligic putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Michael Gligic makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic's 18-foot birdie putt at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Michael Gligic makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.