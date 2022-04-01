Michael Gligic putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Michael Gligic had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gligic's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Gligic's his second shot went 54 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.