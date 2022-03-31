Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Max McGreevy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.