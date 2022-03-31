Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, McNealy hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 114 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McNealy's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.