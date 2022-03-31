  • Matthias Schwab shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matthias Schwab makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab's 16-footer for birdie on No. 16 at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matthias Schwab makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.