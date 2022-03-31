Matthias Schwab shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Schwab's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwab hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Schwab hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 under for the round.