Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.