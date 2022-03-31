Matt Wallace shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Matt Wallace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 5 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Wallace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 4 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 5 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 6 over for the round.