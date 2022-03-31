Matt Kuchar shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; and Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Kuchar hit his 77 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Kuchar's tee shot went 157 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.