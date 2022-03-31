Matt Jones shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Matt Jones hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Jones had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Jones's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Jones had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.