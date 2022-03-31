Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Trainer got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Trainer's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Trainer's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.