Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Martin Laird in the first round at the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Martin Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Laird hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.