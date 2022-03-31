Luke List putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Luke List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, List's 200 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, List chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

List hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved List to 6 under for the round.

List tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 5 under for the round.