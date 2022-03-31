Luke Donald shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Luke Donald hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Donald had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th, Donald reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Donald at 1 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Donald's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.