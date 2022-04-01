6-over 78 by Ludvig Aberg in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Ludvig Aberg hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Aberg finished his day tied for 138th at 6 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Aberg chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aberg to 1 under for the round.

Aberg got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aberg to 3 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Aberg's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Aberg had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aberg to 6 over for the round.