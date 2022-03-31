Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 17th, Glover's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Glover hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.