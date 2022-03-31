Lee Westwood shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Lee Westwood hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.

Westwood had a fantastic chip-in on the 207-yard par-3 seventh. His his second shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Westwood hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Westwood went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Westwood to 4 over for the round.

Westwood missed the green on his first shot on the 241-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Westwood chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.