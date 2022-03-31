Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hodges got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hodges's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hodges's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Hodges hit his 282 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hodges chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.