Lanto Griffin shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's tee shot went 199 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.