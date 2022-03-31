Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stanley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.